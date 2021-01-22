Man in wheelchair killed by a car in Huntsville

Huntsville police are on the scene of a wreck on Spring Branch Road (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 7:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Huntsville that took place Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Davis with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian in a wheelchair was near Spring Branch Road when he was hit by a car.

Officers say they got the call around 6:20 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, HPD confirmed the driver of the SUV is a male. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

