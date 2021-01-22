Man in wheelchair killed by a car in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Huntsville that took place Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Davis with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian in a wheelchair was near Spring Branch Road when he was hit by a car.
Officers say they got the call around 6:20 p.m.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Additionally, HPD confirmed the driver of the SUV is a male. However, no arrests have been made at this time.
