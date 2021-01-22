‘I Vote Madison’ working with city leaders, community members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new group in Madison is looking to better open the line of communication between the community and the city.
Over the past few months, leaders with I Vote Madison have helped citizens voice their concerns on multiple topics including the city’s growth, hiring process for a a new police chief and much more.
Co-Founder Heather Morgan said she sees how city leaders are already working with them and community to be more aware of these types of topics.
“The city website actually has a space for each council person to write their blog and that was talked about in last night’s work session,” Morgan said. “So we think we have played a role in that.”
Transparency is a big topic right now, so implementing things like blogs and more open city council meetings are just a few ways to practice that.
Morgan said they’ve now asked the city to record city council meetings for people who can’t be there in person or watch via zoom.
City council leaders are currently working on ways to provide more opportunities like these virtual city council meetings and more to better connect with the community they serve.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.