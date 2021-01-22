Husband, wife open primary care practice for Hispanic community in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new clinic in town filling a critical need, healthcare for Spanish speakers and no insurance is needed.
WAFF 48 stopped by the Clinica Medica Moscati on Lowe Avenue in Huntsville Thursday.
The doors just opened two weeks ago, and the health care workers are already hard at work serving the Hispanic community.
The clinic will see anyone who does not have insurance for primary care, a diagnosis, treating conditions, and referrals.
And we’re told a third of their patients are English speakers.
Co-founder and gastroenterologist Dr. Thomas Short says there aren’t any other primary care Spanish speaking practices in north Alabama.
“You’re talking about sensitive issues, so it’s great for them they don’t have to bring in someone to translate. You’d be surprised how many folks don’t have insurance, and they let things go until they’re very sick or end up in the hospital,” Dr. Thomas Short, co-founder said.
Since the clinic is a nonprofit, we’re told donations are very appreciated.
You’re encouraged to call and make an appointment ahead of time at (256) 715-1054.
Its hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.
Costs for a new patient appointment is $75 dollars, with follow ups at $50.
