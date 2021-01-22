Huntsville Police seized $420,000 worth of drugs and guns this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized $420,000 worth illegal drugs and guns off the streets in North Alabama this week.
Huntsville Police Department said agents seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana, 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 79 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, 21 grams of MDMA, 19 grams of fentanyl, and seven bottles of steroids.
Authorities tell WAFF the investigation also led to the seizure of seven illegal handguns, one illegal rifle style pistol, and $18,500 of cash.
