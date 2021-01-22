Huntsville City Schools extends daily rate increase for substitute teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is still in need of substitute teachers.
Last semester, the district doubled the daily pay rate for substitute teachers from $70 a day to $140 a day. According to spokesman Craig Williams, that bump has been extended through the end of March.
Right now, the district has over 300 substitute teachers, which is an increase from last semester. However, Williams said the district still needs more to ensure in-person learning continues if teachers call out sick.
“We are not going to be turning substitute teachers away anytime soon,” Williams said. “Most school districts could always use more. We will never be in a position to say we have too many.”
Health and safety is a top priority in schools and Williams believes school buildings are some of the safest places around when it comes to the covid pandemic.
“Everybody is masked up at all times. We practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible. We encourage frequent hand sanitizing. We even have a desk shield in place for every single student to give an extra layer of protection,” Williams said.
The goal is to keep kids in the classroom safely, and staff availability is key in Huntsville City Schools.
“In the marketspace of public education, demand for substitute teachers is absolutely high and we want to do everything we can to bring those individuals in, here to Huntsville City Schools,” Williams said. “And we ultimately put our money where our mouth is. That is why we doubled our pay for substitute teachers to not only provide them an additional incentive to come here to Huntsville City Schools but to show how committed we are to making sure those substitute vacancies are filled.”
Williams encourages interested applicants to visit huntsvillecityschools.org/careers.
In Madison County School’s, spokesman Tim Hall said sub applications for bus drivers, custodians and long-term subs that hold a certificate are available.
As for general subs, the district will begin accepting applications on June 1 for next year.
