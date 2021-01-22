HPD: November deadly police shooting “within departmental policy”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police announced on Friday that an incident review board determined a deadly November police shooting was “within departmental policy.”
Huntsville Police shot and killed 41-year-old Bradley Pugh in the Five Points neighborhood after an hours long standoff on November 16th, 2020.
A news release says Huntsville Police recently convened a two-day incident review board which came to the decision. The board was made up of Huntsville Police Captains, Huntsville City Lawyers, representatives from the District Attorney’s office, and members of the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Board.
The board reviewed, “physical evidence from the scene, camera footage from the officers’ body worn or In-car cameras, and dispatch recordings,” before come to its decision.
The Madison County District Attorney’s Office also reviewed the shooting and found Huntsville Police Officers were justified in their actions.
Body camera footage from the shooting hasn’t been made available.
