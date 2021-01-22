Foggy start with a seasonably mild temperatures and afternoon sunshine

Happy Friday! Looking like we will have a dry day out there today but that won’t last long!
We’re still seeing dense fog across North Alabama this morning, but they shouldn’t stick around all day today. We are also seeing some spot of cloud which have kept us unseasonably warm to start off the day today. Morning temperatures are into the upper 30s and the low to mid 40s. Clouds should linger until around noon today and will begin to clear out into the evening. Temperatures will stay into the mid to upper 40s as long as the clouds stick around, but once the sun peaks through we will see a little more warmth into the evening. The clearing skies means it’ll be chilly as you wake up Saturday! Low temperatures Saturday will be into the upper 20s and low 30s, which means we’ll have frost, possibly even some fog.
The weekend will start off dry with sunshine all day Saturday and high temperatures into the low 50s. Enjoy the dry day because our next weather maker will roll in overnight to start off Sunday. Sunday will be a overcast day with showers off and on through the day. Rain will be possible by the morning hours and will stick with us as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf. That will bring in periods of heavier rain for the overnight into Monday. Rain totals may be heavy in some spots depending on where the warm front stalls out at. I do expect a break from the rain Monday morning through midday, but that will allow for warmth and energy to build into the afternoon. Those could combine to bring stronger storms for the later afternoon and evening. It is still early, but there is potential that we could see some wind damage or flooding in some spots so make sure you are keeping up to date on that forecast.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
