Foggy start with a seasonably mild temperatures and afternoon sunshine

The weekend will start off dry with sunshine all day Saturday and high temperatures into the low 50s. Enjoy the dry day because our next weather maker will roll in overnight to start off Sunday. Sunday will be a overcast day with showers off and on through the day. Rain will be possible by the morning hours and will stick with us as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf. That will bring in periods of heavier rain for the overnight into Monday. Rain totals may be heavy in some spots depending on where the warm front stalls out at. I do expect a break from the rain Monday morning through midday, but that will allow for warmth and energy to build into the afternoon. Those could combine to bring stronger storms for the later afternoon and evening. It is still early, but there is potential that we could see some wind damage or flooding in some spots so make sure you are keeping up to date on that forecast.