Financial Friday: Scholarships and Other Ways to Pay for College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The average cost of college in the United States is $32,889 per student. The cost has doubled in 20 years, with an annual growth rate of 5.2%, according to educationdata.org.
So it’s no secret the cost of college isn’t cheap.
WAFF spoke to Briana Cousins, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
She says, in addition to scholarships, parents and students should also look at other ways to keep down the cost of college.
- · Start a college savings account when your child is young.
- · Go to Community College first
- · Get Grants
- · Live off campus, preferably at home
- · Work during school
Families concerned about how to pay for college should also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, called the FAFSA, because it opens the door to a range of financial aid options. Here is a link to apply: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa
Families concerned about how to pay for college should also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, called the FAFSA, because it opens the door to a range of financial aid options. Here is a link to apply: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa
