Man charged with murder after Morgan County shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies tell WAFF 48 news that one man is dead, and another is in custody after a deadly shooting near Falkville.
42-year-old Richard Odell Clark of Falkville is charged with murder. Clark was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of Highway 55 between Falkville and Eva around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
We are told that there is no threat to the public, and that a handgun was collected by investigators.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office states the suspect and victim appear to have known one another.
No identity for the victim has been released.
