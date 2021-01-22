Decatur man arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Warrior Police Department located and arrested a Decatur man for home repair fraud on Friday.
According to authorities, a Decatur resident filed a report with the Decatur Police Department for home repair fraud on December 27.
Decatur Police said reports were received reports that 54-year-old Terrance Heath Faulks, received funds from the resident to repair a plumbing issue while operating as a licensed and insured plumber.
WAFF is told the funds obtained were for the repair and to purchase materials for the job. Faulks did not finish the repair, after causing extensive damage to the residence, and didn’t return to finish the job or provide any materials.
Investigators with the Decatur Police Department determined Faulks did not have an active business license and is not a licensed plumber as required by Alabama State Law to perform plumbing repairs.
Investigators also discovered Faulks had a previous conviction for Home Repair Fraud.
A warrant for home repair fraud was obtained for Faulks’ arrest on January 4, 2021. Faulk is being held in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.