Clearing skies for your Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the late afternoon into the evening, you’ll notice clearing skies leaving us warm while the sun is shining, but cool overnight.
Staying dry for the next day or so, but rain is not too far off in the distance. Showers will begin to move in by late morning Sunday and last through Monday. We will have chilly starts to both your Saturday and your Sunday mornings.
Temperatures going into your next week will remain around average, with a few above thrown into the mix. Overall, the next 10 days will bring rain and sunshine to the Valley, and the 50s for highs.
