Clearing skies for your Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, you’ll notice clearing skies and more and more sunshine peeking through. Temperatures reach the lower 50s for today.
Staying dry for the next day or so, but rain is not far off. Showers will begin to move in by late morning Sunday and last through Monday.
We will have chilly starts to both your Saturday and your Sunday mornings.
Temperatures going into your next week will remain around average, with a few above thrown into the mix.
Overall, the next 10 days will bring rain and sunshine to the Valley, and the 50s for highs.
