Bundled up Bernie Sanders inspires a new bobblehead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many dressed in designer coats with masks to match, one man in particular stole the show on Inauguration Day, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
If you’ve spent any amount of time on social media in the last 24 hours, you have probably seen the many memes that came out of the inauguration.
We’re talking about the image of the Senator cozied up in his winter coat, hand-made mittens, masked up and sitting-cross legged in his socially distant fold out chair.
People of the internet did not hold back as the image went viral.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum seized the viral moment of a masked Sanders on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.
That’s right, you can now get a commemorative bobblehead of Bernie at the inauguration ceremony!
The bobblehead features the entire signature ensemble: the mask, the coat, the mittens, seated on a folding chair on a white base.
