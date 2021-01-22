Alabama’s vaccine rollout compared to Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Alabama lagging behind other states on administering the vaccine, many are asking, why? Our crews asked the experts this question.
We also talked to many of you in north Alabama as well as Tennessee to find out how you’re feeling about this.
“Absolutely not. We are not going as fast as we need to, and as bad as this virus is going we have to attack it as fast as it’s spreading,” a person at Big Spring Park said.
“I think we are doing okay. I do hope that more people will be vaccinated eventually,” another person in Huntsville said.
Mixed answers from North Alabamians on the execution of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Meanwhile in Fayetteville many are happy.
“I feel like it’s going well,” Kelley Hogan said. I know a lot of people who at least got their first dose as well as their second. So I think we are getting it out there as fast as we can.”
Hogan said she feels even with Alabama behind, they’re still doing okay.
Huntsville Pharmacy technician Autumn Flinchbaugh said she even got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and is happy with the process.
“I feel like we are at the beginning of the rollout and I trust that the vaccine has to be frozen for a certain amount of time, and we are moving as quickly as we can and as safely as we can,” she said.
Meanwhile, in a news conference earlier this week Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the holdup with distributing the vaccine is a resource issue.
“We don’t tend to fund things in Alabama to the degree some other states fund things,” he said. “I was actually looking at the state of Tennessee trying to see how they are doing the drive through. They seem to be doing it fairly well. Back in 2009, the state developed a system for the mass flu immunization and they are using that system to date.”
In Lincoln County, they’re currently in risk-based vaccine phase 1a1 and 1a2, which includes behavioral health providers.
Meanwhile, Alabama is currently vaccinating those 75-years-old and older, as well as fire, police, and more.
