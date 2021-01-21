Wet start to the day with drier weather moving into Friday & the weekend

We’re waking up to steadier showers across the Valley this morning as a moisture is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that you don’t have to worry about rain all day because these showers will slither south as we move through the morning. Showers will last until 10 or 11am today and continue to push into southern and central Alabama by this afternoon. However, we may still see a few lingering showers into the afternoon, but for the most part it will stay cloudy and cool. Wind this morning will be from the southwest which will help bring in that rain, but a cold front from the north will move in this afternoon and turn the wind to the northwest. That will also keep our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon.