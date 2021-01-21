Clouds from the afternoon spill over into the evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Very mild headed into the evening with temperatures currently in the lower 50s. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the lower 40s, and for some the upper 30s before sunrise.
Cloudy to start off your Friday, but we will see a little sun before the day is through. We will notice a big dip in temperatures overnight into your weekend. Saturday will start off in the upper 20s.
The bigger impacting rain will move in by the end of the weekend into your Monday.
Overall, the next 10 days are looking a bit soggy, but mild in temperatures.
