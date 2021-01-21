Tide’s hot shooting, winning streak continues behind Huntsville native

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just when you think Alabama couldn’t play any better, Tuesday night at LSU proved the program could. 105 points later, the College Basketball world is starting to take notice.
Alabama beat LSU 105-75 in a battle for first place in the Southeastern Conference, improving their record to 7-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s last loss occurred December 19th.
Alabama made 23 three point field goals against the Tigers, breaking their own SEC all-time record for three point field goals made in a game in the process. The NCAA single game record is 28.
Huntsville’s John Petty Jr. continues his elite play this season, scoring a season high 24 points in the win. Petty started the game seven of seven from behind the arc. He leads the Crimson Tide averaging 14 points per game.
Alabama has won eight straight games, and in the process take a two game lead atop the SEC standings.
“Our team chemistry is out the roof right now,” Petty said after the Tide’s win over LSU. “I think it starts with our Senior leaders and getting our guys locked in. On the offensive end our guys are moving the ball, our guys are helping each other, and I think that helps a lot with the flow of the game. With the momentum, we try not to think about, but we know we have it so we try to keep level heads and keep playing the same way we’ve been playing and go out there and dominate.”
The Crimson Tide travel to face Mississippi State Saturday, before returning home to host Kentucky Tuesday, January 26th.
