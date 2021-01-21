Tide’s hot shooting, winning streak continues behind Huntsville native

“Our team chemistry is out the roof right now,” Petty said after the Tide’s win over LSU. “I think it starts with our Senior leaders and getting our guys locked in. On the offensive end our guys are moving the ball, our guys are helping each other, and I think that helps a lot with the flow of the game. With the momentum, we try not to think about, but we know we have it so we try to keep level heads and keep playing the same way we’ve been playing and go out there and dominate.”