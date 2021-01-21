Teachers, essential workers still waiting for the vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is growing frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Teachers and school nurses are in the crosshairs. A small number of them have been vaccinated, but most are still waiting.
Despite being prioritized as essential workers, they aren’t at the top of the list.
”They’re frustrated,” said District Four AEA Director, Tracy Moore.
She explained what teachers are feeling about waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They feel like, if they are going to be face to face, that educators getting the vaccine should be a priority,” said Moore.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put teachers in the second tier of vaccine recipients, recommending they should be vaccinated along with other frontline essential workers/
It’s up to individual states to make their own priorities.
Alabama added teachers in the phase 1b of the rollout, but vaccines have not been made widely available to frontline essential workers yet.
“They’re relaying to us that the problem is the availability in the state of Alabama to the vaccine,” said Moore.
Last week Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said that there is more demand than there is supply.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said when the vaccine does become available to educators, it will be for everyone that works at the school.
“That would include our teachers, our coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, front office people, administrators,” said Mackey.
Moore said that she is hopeful that the state will be able to make the vaccine available to more people, soon.
