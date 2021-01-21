Man charged with murder dies from COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving time in prison for murder has now died from COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Kerry Lynn Flemming was a 58-year-old inmate serving 25 years for a murder that happened in Madison County.
Flemming was an inmate at the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana.
According to officials with ADOC, Flemming suffered from preexisting health conditions and was transferred to a local hospital on January 3 after contracting COVID-19.
He was later moved to Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, where he remained quarantined in the infirmary until his passing.
