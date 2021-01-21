Locals react to Vice President Kamala Harris making history

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kamala Harris is making history.
Some women say it’s inspirational, but there is still work to be done when it comes to women in government.
“Kamala Harris election as a Vice President is just that… historic,” said Political Science Professor Lilia Alexander.
Alexander said Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President of the United States is a milestone in the nation’s history and in the Shoals.
“She will certainly bring a new and much needed perspective to the oval office and that’s not only due to her gender, but also her ethnicity and her experience,” said Alexander.
Michelle Eubanks was one of the first women elected as a city council woman for the city of Florence.
She said seeing Harris continuing to shatter the glass ceiling and create pathways for women in politics is inspiring.
“There’s real hope, there’s real hope, there’s real progress as apart of what that can be,” said Eubanks.
Alexander said while this day is monumental, women are still under-represented in government overall.
Fifty-one percent of Alabamians are women.
When it comes to the state house, only 15-percent of Alabama’s legislators are female.
Both Alexander and Eubanks said they have high hopes for the future.
“I think, and I anticipate, that her election is going to bring a whole new perspective to our society and I do believe both women and men as well,” said Alexander.
“Children today can be inspired by what they see in front of them. They can be inspired by the different voices and the different faces and the different people we see in front of them and know that they can and they will do these wonderful things,” said Eubanks
Making history, and opening a new chapter for the next generation.
