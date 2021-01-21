Jackson County EMA receives grant funding to upgrade technology

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County EMA will soon have new life-saving technology, thanks to a big grant.
The Jackson County EMA received $37,596 in a funding grant from the Tides Foundation.
Deputy Director Joshua Whitcomb said after many years of service, some of the EMA’s equipment is outdated.
The funding would be used to upgrade computers and TV’s used to monitor weather alerts and local news.
Whitcomb said a FLIR monocular device will also be purchased to help pick up thermal images during emergencies.
Most importantly, he said they will have more up to date technology.
“When COVID-19 started everything has been pushed digitally. Virtual meetings, social distancing. All of that applies to an emergency still, so it’s harder to have people inside our emergency operations center that are going to be able to be in here. So with that grant it will allow us to have the technology to push information to multiple people all at one time in a location,” said Whitcomb.
EMA officials are hoping to start purchasing new equipment next month.
