Hartselle lawmaker reacts to presidential pardon

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ed Henry, former state lawmaker from Hartselle and state campaign co-chair for former President Trump during the 2016 election, received the last of 73 pardons issued by Trump and has publicly spoken out about it.
Henry waited months for this pardon but was told Tuesday night his name was not on former President Trump’s list. In fact, his lawyer told our partners at the Decatur Daily that the former state representative accepted the loss, saying it would not control the rest of his life.
However, a few hours later, Henry’s phone rang again. It was congressman Mo Brooks, saying he just spoke with the president.
Brooks said President Trump called Henry a “good guy” and confirmed the last-second pardon.
Henry was facing a dozen serious Medicare fraud charges in 2018. In 2019, he pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the theft of government property and got two years probation.
Speaking with the Decatur Daily, Henry called it a miracle, and vindication. He claims his prosecution was political. Henry’s attorney said the pardon may allow him to work in the health care field again. He was originally banned for five years as part of his guilty plea.
For now, Henry plans to continue running Blue Sanitation, his waste removal company.
