Guntersville City Council approves funding to hire more nurses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More healthcare workers are needed to give out COVID vaccines in Marshall County.
The Guntersville City Council approved funding to help make that happen.
Right now, you have to be 75 or older to receive the COVID vaccine in Marshall County. But, thousands of people will ultimately be eligible as the state moves through its vaccine plan.
That’s why Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health said more help is needed and soon.
“Which means that as we move along with this almost 70,000 individuals are going to be eligible and vaccinated if they want to,” said Smith.
To help, the Guntersville City Council approved funding to hire more staff to give people vaccines.
Right now, Smith said there are only three full-time registered nurses at the Marshall County Health Department.
“Even though we have been able to pull staff to help them with the vaccination program it’s expected that this is going to be a long term situation,” said Smith.
Smith said the department will have to wait for the state’s approval and then they will begin the recruitment process to hire more staff members.
