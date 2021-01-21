Gov. Ivey extends ‘safer at home’ order, mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a news conference, at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Governor Ivey extended the Safer At Home order, as well as the statewide mask mandate.
All components of the ‘safer at home’ order that was previously in place remain in place. The order, including the statewide mask mandate, will expire March 5th, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Dr. Harris says the state health department is aware of the issues with vaccine distribution. He says the online vaccine portal will roll out within the next few days. Dr. Harris also said Walmart will provide COVID-19 vaccines in the near future, however he did not share a date or timeline. He hopes adding providers will help to speed up distribution.
