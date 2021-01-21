Funeral homes still feeling effects of COVID-19

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 170 people have died from COVID-19 in the past year across Colbert and Lauderdale County.
The number of deaths has kept local funeral homes busy, and in some cases, overworked.
“Death is horrible with COVID, without COVID,” said Colbert Memorial Chapel manager, Kim Jones.
Funeral homes like Colbert Memorial Chapel are feeling the strain of the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“A lot of funeral directors in this area are having to work longer hours and I know it’s taking a toll on them,” said Jones.
Cremations have risen by 15 percent and burials by 20 percent in the last year.
“A lot of people just don’t want to do cremations. They still have the mindset of burials which is good for families,” said Jones.
Jones said following the holidays, there were often three calls a day for services.
“There are times where we go without having anything. It just depends but since COVID has hit it seems like the spike is out there now,” said Jones.
Now, staff is stretched thin and working extra hours.
“We’ve increased our volume as well as had to have more man power,” said Jones.
She said many funerals are COVID related, or for older generations.
