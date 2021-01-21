Free 2 Teach sees increase in demand as more return to class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This semester, more and more students headed back inside of a real classroom.
This means there is a growing need for school supplies.
That’s where Free-2-Teach comes in, the brainchild of Eula Battle who passed away late last year.
The nonprofit let’s teachers in Madison County come in and fill their carts with free school supplies. It’s all made possible through grants, and community and corporate donations.
If you want to donate supplies, right now they are most in need of paper towels, hand sanitizer and dictionaries!
But you can also give your time as well.
“I know it can be scary to volunteer and know what that looks like but we’ve got a 10,000 square foot warehouse, we have a lot of room to spread out and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. so we’re constantly restocking the store, getting ready for teachers,” executive director Alison Kling said.
And Free-2-Teach has raised $8,000 from its Fannie Flagg book signing fundraiser.
Kling tells us there are around 100 copies left of Flagg’s new sequel to the bestselling novel, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe.
You can help them raise more money by participating in the Paper Chase 5k on February 27.
