Fredricks Outdoor gearing up for Free Speech Rally with Mo Brooks

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Republican Executive Committee with Fredricks Outdoor in Priceville is hosting a Free Speech Rally with keynote speaker Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks.
Fredricks Outdoor President and Treasurer for the Morgan County Republican Executive Committee Tom Fredricks is excited for the event.
“We’re proud to say Mo Brooks is our congressman and we want him to bask in the limelight,” Fredricks said.
The event was organized following the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month and the backlash against Representative Brooks for his role in addressing crowds hours before the capitol was stormed.
“After the incidents on the 6th and the subsequent apparent suppression, media suppression and bias, we felt like it was important for us to make a statement as republicans that we stand behind our first amendment and our right to express ourselves,” Fredricks said.
Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office did a patrol check of the venue today.
Spokesman Mike Swafford says his department is aware of the political climate surrounding this event.
“We expect nothing, plan for everything, but our main goal is anybody who chooses to come can do so and feel safe doing it,” Swafford said.
Fredricks objects to what he sees as suppression in local and national TV news outlets. He believes this event is about creating a forum.
“It’s a new paradigm for media coverage in our world. So, we have to balance it however we can and what better than a conservative speech rally,” Fredricks said.
