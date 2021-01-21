Florence Utilities warn customers of phone scam

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees with Florence Utilities is warning customers of a phone scam.
The scammer calls customers, demands payment and threatens disconnection.
Florence Utilities will not call customers to ask for payment information over the phone. If there are any concerns regarding an account, call the customer service line at 256-760-6512. If you have a question about a scam call or someone at your door, call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or 911.
