Florence assisted living residents, staff get COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents at Columbia Cottages in Florence received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more on The Times Daily.
Columbia Cottages provided residents with vaccines, and Janie McClure was among the first to receive one.
“I made up my mind I was going to get it,” said McClure, who turns 94 on Valentine’s Day. “I’m a healthy person. I like having good fun and cutting up.”
Eula Pride was at the front of the line, being the first at the assisted living facility to receive a shot.
“I feel all right right now,” Pride said immediately following the shot. “I’m so glad I’ve got it now.”
Melinda Crawford, sales director at Columbia, said Columbia and CVS Pharmacy provided about 33 shots to its residents and staff.
“As soon as we found out it was available, we started doing all we could to provide it,” Crawford said. “We are so blessed that they are coming here.”
Columbia Executive Director Heather Bradford said the first of the two phases of shots is a move toward normalcy for Columbia residents and their families. She said residents have been excited about getting the shots.
“They’ve been very supportive through all of this,” Bradford said.
Crawford said residents and family have had window and outdoor porch visits with social distancing and masks, but it is not the same as having family members come in and visit.
“We hope this is the first step to opening up the cottage,” she said. “It will be nice to see smiling faces and people hugging again.”
