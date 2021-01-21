Crime Stoppers: Police say items were stolen out of a car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Crime Stoppers need your help to find a man who they say stripped a car - literally.
Locking your car doors can’t stop crime entirely, but it can slow down the bad guys. See if you can help the Crime Stoppers by identifying a man who had nothing stopping him from swiping someone’s stuff and slipping away.
Huntsville Police are hoping these surveillance images will lead them to a breaking and entering suspect.
Officers say this man broke into a car at the Grand Palace Inn off University Drive in November. Investigators say he removed property from the car, removed the vehicle’s tag and removed himself from the parking lot.
Even though he’s wearing a mask, do you recognize this thief? If so, you could be in line for a four figure reward.
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
