“This city right now is a fortress” - White House correspondent gives insight into inauguration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Security around the nation’s capitol is tighter than at any point since 9/11 as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration is just a few hours away.
Longtime White House correspondent Jon Decker says he’s never seen anything like it.
Decker joined Haley Baker and Trent Butler for a live conversation from Washington Wednesday morning. Speaking from the press area overlooking the Capitol steps, Decker commented on how this was nothing like any of the other 7 Presidential Inaugurations he’s covered before. “I’ve never seen anything like it. 25,000 National Guard troops on the city streets, augmented by Capitol Police, Secret Service, DC Police... so this city right now is a fortress. That’s different.”
The extra security is a response to what law enforcement is calling credible threats of violence from far-right groups.
Even before the incident at the Capitol two weeks ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Biden team to significantly scale back plans for the swearing in ceremony. “The Capitol Mall is shut down” Decker said. “As a result, we’ll just have a few hundred people that will actually be here watching the swearing in of Joe Biden.”
Decker says key Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be on hand for the ceremony. “What we’re likely to see is, I think, a show of unity with both parties there for the swearing in of this President. It’s an important visual to send, not only to the rest of the country, but also to the rest of the world.” Decker added.
