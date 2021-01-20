Sanitation and Sewage will soon rise in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Home owners and renters in Fort Payne will soon see an increase to utility bills.
Today, members of the Fort Payne City Council voted to increase sanitation and sewer rates by three percent.
It’s the first increase in rate since 2013.
So what is driving the change? City leaders say the money is needed for new equipment and repairs.
“It’s very little, a residential customer that has a trash can and a sewer is looking at about $1.07 more a month. It is an ongoing thing, a recurring charge until the council votes to stop it, said City Treasurer,” Tricia Dunne.
Customers will see those new rates on bills starting in February.
