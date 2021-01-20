Quiet Wednesday afternoon

Fairly quiet this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 40s across the Valley.
Mild night ahead, with temperatures dipping into the lower 40s overnight.
Chances of rain move in going into early Thursday morning. Not a lot of rain is expected, but we will see more before the week is over. Overcast and in the 50s for the afternoon hours with a light drizzle possible.
Rain will spill over into Friday as well, with most of the rain moving out after 1 pm. Highs will reach the 50s for Friday and some sunshine is scheduled after the rain clears.
For the next 10 days, temperatures will stay mild and in the 50s. Rain for the first part of next week, with sunshine to follow.
