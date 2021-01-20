Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said a man was shot and killed by officers Wednesday afternoon in the Titusville area.
Officers responded to several shots being fired in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Southwest around 2:14 p.m.
Police said a man ran from them and then fired several shots at them from the front porch of a house in the 600 block of Center Place Southwest. No officers were injured.
After the man fired additional shots at officers, police say he was then shot by Birmingham Police officers.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.
