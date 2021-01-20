Madison County Democrats hosting virtual Inauguration Day watch party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local Democratic leaders are offering a way to celebrate Inauguration Day, safely.
The Madison County Democrats are hosting a virtual watch party for everyone.
You’ll be able to watch along and make comments throughout the event, via Zoom.
Madison County Democrat party chair and state minority leader, Representative Anthony Daniels says it’s a time to celebrate, and he hopes everyone will move forward together for the state and our country.
“I fully expect there to be a movement toward bringing our country together. Our north Alabama delegation has shown time and time again we put partisanship to the side when it comes to issues that impact Alabama and we’re all united,” Daniels said.
You can sign up for the Madison County Democrats’ virtual Inauguration Watch Party on their website, or through Facebook.
