JSU: Sonic Boom of the South to perform during presidential inauguration celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South will be included in the celebration of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
We Are One will stream live Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. CST.
The official marching band of Jackson State University broke the news on Facebook Monday, posting, “The JSU Sonic Boom of the South is honored to accept the invitation of our next President and VP Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to perform during inauguration celebrations! Thank you for making the Boom a part of this historic moment for our nation. Follow for performance details!”
JSU’s Sonic Boom will be a featured band in the We Are One virtual event celebrating the diversity of America in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also slated to speak.
Hosted by Terrence J, We Are One will honor the Black community and African Diaspora through powerful speakers, inspiring stories, and musical entertainment.
“We are incredibly honored that the Sonic Boom was asked to join in such a historic occasion. This is a significant opportunity and unforgettable moment for our students in the band program, said Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University. “We are truly proud of the work they do on and off the field, and this special performance is a reflection of their commitment to their craft.”
We Are One is one of several official inaugural activities showcasing the nation’s diversity with programming celebrating acts of resilience, heroism, and a commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up the nation coming together to celebrate a new chapter in history, according to Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
The celebration features appearances by Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, U.S. House Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover, and more.
There will also be special performances by Tobe Nwigwe, in addition to performances by DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens, and others.
“Being invited to participate in the virtual inauguration activities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed upon our program,” said Dr. Roderick Little, assistant professor of music and director of bands.
