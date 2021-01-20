IRS spokesperson shares important message before filing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tax season isn’t far off, but this year it’s happening later than usual.
We’ve learned the new date for 2021 tax filing season begins February 12.
Tax season is a stressful time for many Americans, and this year there are more questions than ever. So we took some of those questions straight to the IRS.
“Before you file your tax return, you want to make sure you have all those pertinent forms. 1099s, 1098s, W2s, if you’re employed,” IRS spokesperson Karen Connelly said.
Like every year, now is the time to start getting your forms together, but there are new things to keep in mind.
For example, what if you didn’t receive one of the stimulus checks and you thought you were eligible for it?
“This recovery rebate credit is a chance for anybody who didn’t get the right amount, or maybe didn’t even get a payment and they are entitled to it, to actually reconcile that,” Connelly said.
IRS Spokesperson Karen Connelly says whatever tax preparations software you use should walk you through a questionnaire for the rebate recovery.
Another big concern, will people have to pay taxes on the stimulus checks?
“No, neither of the two economic impact or stimulus payments are taxable in any way,” she said.
And new this year, if you do not itemize your deductions, you can take a charitable deduction of up to $300 for qualifying cash donations in 2020.
If you did receive either or both stimulus payments, you don’t have to file any separate paperwork.
There’s also a way to file with the IRS for free, if you make under $72,000 a year.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.