Drive-thru vaccine distribution in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A drive- through vaccine clinic in Rainsville allowed for hundreds of people to get the first of two doses today.
One by one, cars filled the inside of the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center thanks to a partnership with the city, the DeKalb County EMA and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Healthcare workers, first responders and those 75 and older were able to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“We’ve seen a lot of people this morning, the majority of the people we’ve seen are people 75 and up, and they are very eager to get it and move on with their life,” said Mary Gomillion.
Those who received the vaccine will have to come back in four weeks for the second dose.
Mary Gomillion is the Northeast District Coordinator for Alabama Department of Public Health and she said many people preferred the drive-thru service compared to standing in line.
“The wait time was a lot less than they thought, and they felt more comfortable to waiting in their car and was very appreciative of the organization,” Gomillion added.
She says she feels hopeful the vaccine will help reduce the spread.
“I think very important to get our 75 an older population because sadly they’re the people who have been dying from it. So, it’s so good to see this today, and it gives me hope and optimism in the future. "
The local health department is offering the vaccine by appointment only.
