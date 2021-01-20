DeSoto Golf Course in Fort Payne closing

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Golfers in Fort Payne are going to have to find a new place to practice their swing as a city-owned golf course is now closing.
Members of City Council voted today to start the appraisal process for the DeSoto Golf Course.
The golf course has been struggling financially for a while now, further review of the situation led to the Council’s vote.
The DeSoto Golf Course has been home to Fort Payne for many years. Outside of golf, the property also includes a swimming pool and banquet hall.
Recently though, the property has been a financial drain on the city, so city leaders are now looking to sell.
Officials tell me the golf course will be open for a few more weeks. All members will receive a refund on any prepaid memberships.
”Financially, it was losing over $200,000 a year, and we just could not keep losing that much money. Yes, we do have members and people who use it and I hate to see it close, but you just can’t keep running departments at a loss like that,” said City Treasurer, Tricia Dunne.
Right now, there is no word on potential buyers for the property.
