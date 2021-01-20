Customers concerned over Decatur Utilities bill increase

The sewer bill increase of $22 will be phased in over three years to satisfy lender and cash reserve requirements. In the first year, sewer bills for residential customers with 5/8″ meters will increase by $12, but typical customers will see a net impact of approximately $10, due to previously enacted savings adopted by the DU board for electric service. If approved by the Decatur City Council, the first increase would go into effect with the February 2021 billing cycle, with first bills being mailed around Feb. 8. The remaining $10 increase will be spread over the following two years - $6 in January 2022 and $4 in January 2023.