Customers concerned over Decatur Utilities bill increase

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council recently voted in favor of Decatur Utilities’ 10-year-plan to fix a sewage overflow issue the city has seen for decades.
Council President Jacob Ladner tells me this issue has been kicked down the road too long, and that the council made the right decision.
”I’m always going to vote and do what I think is right for the city and I think we did that in this case,” sand Lander.
Decatur Utilities’ plan coming in at $165 million includes an access rate increase for customers beginning in February. Customers will see a ten dollar increase this year, followed by a six dollar increase in year two, and a four dollar increase in year three.
Erik Estrada lives in Decatur, and is concerned these new increases will stay on his bill even after the fixes are made.
”There’s no clause on it to rescind the price height to bring it back down to what it was before because there’ll always be another excuse to be able to justify to keep the price high. So, once it goes up it’s not going to go down and I don’t think it’s fair.” said Estrada.
A statement from Decatur Utilities quotes General Manager Ray Hardin stating in part, “Our board and management feel this is an aggressive approach to addressing the infrastructure issues that can cause sanitary sewer overflows during periods of extremely heavy rainfall... By using taxable bonds, we will be able to save on interest costs by borrowing all the required funds now while interest rates are at historic lows.”
Council member Billy Jackson voted against the bill increase and brought up the idea that large industries in Decatur should be paying for this.
Ladner disagrees.
“The idea that because these companies are profitable and make a lot of money that we should just lay this at their feet to fund our sewer rehab - I just disagree with that perspective,” Ladner added.
I asked Ladner if the city explored any other options as to how to pay for this and he explained there was no other option.
”The answer is just no. The way that they have - the only source of revenue that Decatur Utilities has is through the fee structure that they have to our industries and to our citizens.”
Read the full statement form Decatur Utilities below:
