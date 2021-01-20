Cool & dry today ahead of a wet end to the workweek

You’re going to need your coat and gloves today! It is chilly to start off this Wednesday.
Clearing skies overnight have allowed our temperatures to fall into the 30s again this morning so make sure you’re bundle up as you head out the door to work or school this morning. We’re in for a cooler than normal afternoon today as wind will be from the northwest throughout much of the day today. That will keep our afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for most areas today, while some communities might squeak out the low 50s. Wind should be light today at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be sunny to start off our day, but that won’t be the case in the afternoon and evening as a low-pressure system in the Gulf brings moisture into the southern United States. Clouds will increase overnight tonight into tomorrow and with that our rain chances will pick up as well.
Thursday and Friday still look rainy for much of the Valley, but the silver lining is that the rainfall does not look to be as substantial. The low-pressure system, and resulting stationary front, look to remain farther to our south, which should keep our rainfall totals a little lower than places across central and southern Alabama. Scattered showers will develop overnight tonight and will be wider spread for Thursday’s morning commute. From there the bulk of the moisture will sink to the south and we will be hit of miss with the rain into the end of the week. Scattered showers should end by midday Friday and we will start to see clearing into the first half of the weekend. Sunshine and the low to mid 50s on Saturday ahead of another weather maker that could bring more substantial rainfall into early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
