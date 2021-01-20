Cool & dry today ahead of a wet end to the workweek

Thursday and Friday still look rainy for much of the Valley, but the silver lining is that the rainfall does not look to be as substantial. The low-pressure system, and resulting stationary front, look to remain farther to our south, which should keep our rainfall totals a little lower than places across central and southern Alabama. Scattered showers will develop overnight tonight and will be wider spread for Thursday’s morning commute. From there the bulk of the moisture will sink to the south and we will be hit of miss with the rain into the end of the week. Scattered showers should end by midday Friday and we will start to see clearing into the first half of the weekend. Sunshine and the low to mid 50s on Saturday ahead of another weather maker that could bring more substantial rainfall into early next week.