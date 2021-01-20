Possible showers overnight with temps in the 40s

Rain moves in overnight with temperatures holding in the lower 40s. Expect rain for the morning commute.
Scattered showers will taper off and move south of the area around Noon Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue for the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.
A few showers could return early Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks dry and so does Saturday. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s.
Our next Weathermaker will move in Sunday afternoon and continue to bring rain to the area through Tuesday morning. Waves of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through early next week. We will need to watch the flooding threat with 2-4″ of rain possible.
Have a great night.
