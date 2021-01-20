Concealed carry permits up over 70% in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - More and more concealed carry permits are being approved across north Alabama.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is just one of the agencies dealing with the demand.
The Sheriff’s Office tracks this data year to year. Concealed carry permits were up more than 70 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and those applications have been steady since November.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford says it is not unusual to see permits increase following an election. However, the pandemic and recent civil unrest have led to a sharp increase for demand.
In April, the Sheriff’s Office launched an online portal which has made it even easier to obtain a permit.
Sheriff’s offices in nearby Limestone and Lawrence counties have also reported a significant increase in numbers for concealed carry permits.
“Anytime there is an unknown, you know whether it’s from a pandemic, from an election, people want to make themselves feel better by feeling like they can protect themselves. So, we believe that adds to the increase in concealed carry permits and then also gun sales,” Swafford said.
A local gun shop owner confirms gun sales have skyrocketed since November.
