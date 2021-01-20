Colbert County storm shelter opening soon

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in a Colbert County town will soon have a place to go in the event of severe weather.
The community storm shelter will be at Abbie Church in Leighton.
As of right now, the shelter is not open as work is still being done. Emergency management officials say a lot is going into the shelter to make sure it is built correctly and is usable.
Although a final date has not been set, they hope to have the shelter ready as soon as possible.
