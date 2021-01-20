Athens native Philip Rivers retires from NFL

“I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person. Thanks to the support staff. I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter. I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit! Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.