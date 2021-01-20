Albertville man facing attempted murder charge

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail after stabbing in Albertville on Wednesday.
Albertville police officers say they found a man with a single stab wound in his back around 1 p.m. on East Main Street in downtown.
Officers claim they were able to find medical help for the victim and later took him to the Marshall South ER for treatment for his wound.
Through further investigation, David Garcia was developed as a suspect and was taken to the Albertville City Jail where he is booked on an Attempted Murder charge.
According to officers, it appeared some kind of altercation broke out between the two men at the Page Plus store located at 109 East Main before Garcia stabbed the victim. The reason behind the altercation is still being investigated.
No bond amount has been set and no update on the medical condition of the victim.
