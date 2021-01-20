Alabama leaders react to President Biden’s inauguration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s leaders are reacting to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and many are promising, despite having political differences, to work with the new administration where common ground can be found.
Here are some of the statements that have been made so far. Additional comments will be added as they become available.
“As we mark the orderly transfer of power that serves as the foundation of our country, I wish Joe Biden the best and pray that he will lead wisely while always putting America’s interests first.
But now that Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, elected leaders and legislatures in conservative states like Alabama must stand ready to protect our citizens’ religious freedoms, gun rights, and other God-given liberties whenever necessary.
I will always defend the traditional values that make Alabama such a special place to live, work, worship, and raise a family.”
“Today Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States. Our great nation faces many grave challenges including a dishonest China bent on world domination, the pandemic and permanently reopening our economy. I vehemently disagree with many of the policies that incoming President Biden supports and I will continue to fight for hard working East Alabama families and our conservative values.
Although our disagreements are strong and rooted in deeply held beliefs, our political discourse must be civil and respectful. I echo the words of President Trump in his farewell address this morning to wish the new administration great luck and great success. May God continue to bless America.”
Asked for comment on his statements about the former administration, Mayor Reed’s office issued the following statement:
“I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and I echo their belief in a new path forward. Our community commits to working with them on the hard road ahead. Regardless of the challenges before us, the Biden Administration will build the bridges to a more perfect union.”
Alabama Democratic Party Executive Director Wade F. Perry, when asked about the mayor’s statement, responded:
“Y’all call this “controversial” after four years of the worst President ever? This isn’t a story. Two impeachments. 400,000 dead from COVID-19. Countless lies. Like Mayor Reed, We’re ready for the new President too. The Alabama Democratic Party looks forward to a return to decency and effective leadership under President Biden and Vice President Harris.”
“This is a fine day in America and breath of fresh air. This is a change we need today and for the future. I am hopeful with President Biden in the Oval Office.”
“Today we made history. Now it’s time to restore order. Alabama Democrats look forward to a return to decency and effective leadership. Now, Congress must quickly act on the first step of rebuilding our country by passing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. We need additional direct cash payments for COVID relief, small business aid to keep their doors open, and a $15 minimum wage so folks don’t have to work multiple jobs just to pay the bills.”
