Scattered showers possible today with more rain late week

Wednesday will be somewhat uneventful with a few passing clouds, mild temperatures, and winds from the north around 5 to 10 mph. However, clouds will increase through the evening and overnight into Thursday. This is all ahead of a better chance at rain as we close out the week. As of today, it looks like we will see a stream of showers, steady at times, on Thursday and overnight into Friday. However, the latest model guidance has taken the heaviest threat of rain farther to our south into South Mississippi and South Alabama. It still looks like most of the Valley could see a half inch of rain or more by Friday evening, but a far cry from the 3 to 5 inches it looked like a few days ago. This will be out next big impactful system so make sure to check back for the latest updated over the next 48 hours.