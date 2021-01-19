Scattered showers possible today with more rain late week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Keep the umbrella handy today and don’t put it away because you’ll need it again later this week.
We’re waking up this morning to more cloud cover as clouds picked up overnight from the northwest. These clouds will be accompanied by rain at times today. These showers are ahead of a cold front which is blasting through from our northwest and will pass through by this evening. Our temperatures will range from the upper 40s and low 50s out there this afternoon. Wind will start from the southwest early in the day and should stay relatively light at 5 to 10 mph. As the front passes through later in the day the wind will turn to the northwest with an occasional gust of 15 mph as well. Rain totals today should stay below a tenth of an inch. Once the rain is gone, we will see cooler temperatures filter in to start Wednesday.
Wednesday will be somewhat uneventful with a few passing clouds, mild temperatures, and winds from the north around 5 to 10 mph. However, clouds will increase through the evening and overnight into Thursday. This is all ahead of a better chance at rain as we close out the week. As of today, it looks like we will see a stream of showers, steady at times, on Thursday and overnight into Friday. However, the latest model guidance has taken the heaviest threat of rain farther to our south into South Mississippi and South Alabama. It still looks like most of the Valley could see a half inch of rain or more by Friday evening, but a far cry from the 3 to 5 inches it looked like a few days ago. This will be out next big impactful system so make sure to check back for the latest updated over the next 48 hours.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
