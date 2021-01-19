Some sunshine before more rain this week

Light scattered rain showers will be possible off and on throughout the night as a weak cold front moves through.
Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 30s. Wednesday will start off with some sunshine before more clouds move in later in the day, expect temps to be around 50 degrees with a light breeze.
We are keeping our eye on a center of low pressure that will move in late Wednesday night into Friday. Widespread, light to moderate rain showers will be expected through the day on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will likely continue into the early part of the day on Friday with isolated thunderstorms.
Right now, most communities should see 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall with this system. However, recent model data is suggesting a more southern track of the low pressure center, this would result in lower rainfall totals. Next weekend looks mild with temps in the middle 50s and a chance at showers Sunday evening. The pattern looks to remain unsettled starting off next week with rain showers and storms likely on Monday and Tuesday.
