500 people vaccinated, 300 had appointments at Madison Co. Health Dept.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - About 500 doses of vaccines were administered at the Madison County Health Department.
And Monday, hundreds of people who did not have appointments tested their luck at getting one.
“We don’t want people just sitting in the back in cars in anticipation, just hoping that there’s an extra vaccine,” Michael Glenn said.
Some of those people did get lucky.
Michael Glenn, an assistant administrator with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District, says the staff gave out all 500 shots they had on hand.
And only 300 of those had appointments.
“We took care of those people with appointments, then we tried to work in as many people as we could that didn’t have appointments. The only draw back to coming and waiting is just the waiting process. It’s really a determent for somebody to come and wait for a few hours and not know if they’re going to get a vaccine,” Glenn explained.
In addition to those 75 and older, first responders can also schedule an appointment.
Madison Firefighter Nathan Hankins tells us he’s glad to have received his.
“It’s important to me. I don’t want to bring it home to my family, my mom, my grandmother, anybody like that,” Hankins said.
State health officials have a message for anyone waiting to be vaccinated:
“Everybody that wants a vaccine will get a vaccine, if you will just be patient,” Glenn said.
Glenn is asking for people 75 and up to keep calling the COVID-19 vaccine hotline (855)-566-5333 to schedule an appointment.
" I know it’s been a difficult process, but continue with that process and that will guarantee you a slot that day,” Glenn said.
Glenn tells me the Madison County Health Department can give up to 800 shots a day, if given the supply.
Tuesday they’re expecting a shipment of 2,500 shots for the rest of the week,
